Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Price Target at $30.57

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.