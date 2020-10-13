Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price at $10.83

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $$6.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

