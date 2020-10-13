Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,427.80

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,427.80 ($31.72).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.44) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,839.50 ($24.03). 427,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,250. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.30. Associated British Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

