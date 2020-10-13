Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $110.17

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

