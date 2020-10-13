Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $35.87

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Cowen raised Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,413. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.