Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $103.40

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

