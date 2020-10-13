Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $29.22

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $364.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.06 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.