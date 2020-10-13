Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Target Price at $32.60

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 724,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,505,627.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.