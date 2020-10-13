Brokerages Set HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Target Price at $0.90

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPR. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HPR stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.