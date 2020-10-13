Brokerages Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price at $25.00

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,185 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

