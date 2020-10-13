Brokerages Set Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) PT at $86.00

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

