Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

