Brokerages Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Price Target at $3.30

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 4,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.