Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Target Price at $10.30

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

MLLGF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $6.97 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

