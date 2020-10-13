Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $13.77

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $10.45 on Thursday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

