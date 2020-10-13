Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $33.88

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. B. Riley started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.