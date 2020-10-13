Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,296. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $49,080,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sonos by 283.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 786,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 362.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 723,216 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

