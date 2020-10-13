Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $71.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,701,000 after purchasing an additional 553,286 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 622,871 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.