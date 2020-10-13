Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $48.50

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.31 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

