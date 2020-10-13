Brokerages Set Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) PT at $22.06

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

