Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $20.39

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

