Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) PT at $10.32

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,179. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

