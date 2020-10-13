Brokers Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

DPZ stock opened at $392.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $251.16 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

