Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

