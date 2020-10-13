Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $13.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

Shares of CP opened at $315.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

