Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

