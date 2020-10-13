Brokers Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ ON opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -662.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

