Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

