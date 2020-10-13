Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.04.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

