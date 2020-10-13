Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.