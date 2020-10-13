Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,617.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.60 ($21.13).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Matthew Key bought 497 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £6,505.73 ($8,499.78). Also, insider Sam Fischer bought 3,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($49,581.92).

BRBY stock traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,567.50 ($20.48). 300,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,053. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.75.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

