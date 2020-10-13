Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.