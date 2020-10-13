Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

