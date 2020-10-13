Canaccord Genuity Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

TWLO opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $332.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

