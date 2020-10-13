Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $2,649,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

