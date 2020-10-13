Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 193.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Canon comprises approximately 0.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.