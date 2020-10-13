Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 193.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Canon comprises 0.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canon by 66.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,023. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

