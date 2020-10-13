Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 267,421.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,530 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 52.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.97.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

