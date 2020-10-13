Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QURE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered uniQure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.08.

QURE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.17. uniQure has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $34,493,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 77.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

