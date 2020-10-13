Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,078.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,530 shares of company stock worth $3,202,157. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

