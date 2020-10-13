Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

TSE ERF opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.31.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,900 in the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

