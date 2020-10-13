Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $184,333,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

