Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,905 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 200,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

WFC stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.