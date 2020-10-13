Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 218,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83,600.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

