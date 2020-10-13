Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $16.78 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

