Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.