Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

