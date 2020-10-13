Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAST. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.39 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $389.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

