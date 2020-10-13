Cascend Securities Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $127.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

