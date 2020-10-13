Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.20

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.20 and last traded at $185.39, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $2,853,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.